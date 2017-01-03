3.0-magnitude earthquake recorded off Capri

Naples, January 3 - A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was registered off Capri in the southern Campania region at 7:47 am local time, the national geophysics and vulcanology institute (INGV) said Tuesday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 5 km, 12 km south of the popular holiday island. There were no reports of damage. "For the time being there are no concerns," Capri Mayor Gianni De Martino said.