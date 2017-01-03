Vouchers like 'pizzini' says Camusso (3)

Rome, January 3 - Widely abused vouchers for occasional work are like 'pizzini', the notes the mafia uses to communicate, and "must be abolished," the head of Italy's largest trade union CGIL, Susanna Camusso, told ANSA Tuesday. "Vouchers have now become the pizzini that pay any activity," she said. "That way you pollute good, honest work and condemn millions of young people and workers to a very poor future". CGIL has called for a referendum on the use of the vouchers, which are often given to people who work long hours and sometimes the equivalent of steady jobs.