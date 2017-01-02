M5S publishes code of conduct for probed members

Rome, January 2 - The Five-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday published a code of conduct for elected members under investigation stating that involvement in a probe doesn't automatically imply disciplinary sanctions The six-point document released by the movement's leader and founder Beppe Grillo will be voted online by M5S members on Tuesday. Under the draft ethical code, the fact that a member is formally placed under investigation or notified that a probe involving him or her has been completed, "does not imply an automatic evaluation of gravity" or sanctions. Grillo, who acts as the movement's so-called 'guarantor', a three-member body of guarantee and a committee of appeal will decide according to each case, depending on the investigation and on the member's role. M5S members can face disciplinary action even if they are still under investigation if their conduct has been determined to go against the movement's principles and image, the regulation states. According to the draft code of conduct, a criminal conviction for felonious crimes, except for crimes of opinion, is automatically considered to be "serious and incompatible" with an elected post, even if it is issued by a court of first instance. Elected members can also decide to suspend themselves if they are under investigation, without such a move implying an admission of guilt, according to the new rules to be voted Tuesday. In addition, M5S members who are notified by the judiciary that they are under investigation must inform the M5S website's management of the probe or a conviction. Any mayor and regional governor elected with the movement needs to ensure the implementation of the ethical code among members of their governments, even if they are not M5S members.