26 rail copper-theft arrests in 2016

Rome, January 3 - Italian police arrested 26 people for stealing copper from the nation's railway lines in 2016, officials said Tuesday. The amount of copper stolen was almost 50% down on 2015, at 41 tonnes.
Rome
Edicola digitale
Rome, January 3 - Italian police arrested 26 people for stealing copper from the nation's railway lines in 2016, officials said Tuesday. The amount of copper stolen was almost 50% down on 2015, at 41 tonnes.
media
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft