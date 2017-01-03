Cerca

Florence Casa Pound bomb officer responding to treatment

Still early to say whether will lose use of eye

Florence Casa Pound bomb officer responding to treatment

Florence, January 3 - A bomb disposal officer who lost a hand in an explosion at a Florence bookshop linked to rightist group Casa Pound is responding positively to treatment, hospital sources said Tuesday. It is still not clear whether he would be able to see through an injured eye again, they said. The officer was visited in hospital Monday by Interior Minister Marco Minniti and national police chief Franco Gabrielli. Minniti told the officer's wife his family "will not be left on their own not even for a moment". Experts have said the bomb was similar to others used by anarchist groups in the past.

