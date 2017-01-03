Naples post-office robbers use sewage system

Naples, January 3 - Two robbers carried out a post-office heist in the Campanian capital by using the city's sewage system Tuesday, sources said. The pair, who came up into the bank through a hole under the bathroom sink and spread panic among customers, made off with an unspecified amount. Meanwhile a bank robbery in the city, carried out at about the same time, yielded a haul of 17,000 euros.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft