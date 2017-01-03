Revolt in migrant centre near Venice ends

Venice, January 3 - A revolt in a migrant centre qt Conetta near Venice ended Tuesday. The migrants protested overnight by holing up in some containers and barricading 25 volunteers, after the sudden death of a young Ivorian woman, Sandrine Bakayoko. The migrants said the emergency services were slow in responding, a charge the services rejected.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft