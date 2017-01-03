Teen missing in Spain found

Rome, January 3 - A 19-year-old Italian boy who went missing in Spain has been found in a Barcelona hospital where he was taken after being attacked on New Year's Eve. Andrea Freccero, from Albisola Superiore near Savona in Liguria, "is quite well," said his brother Luca. Freccero, who did not have his documents or phone with him, is already back in the hotel with his parents.
