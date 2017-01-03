M5S votes on new code of conduct

Rome, January 3 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday began voting on a new code of conduct for members placed under criminal investigation, who will no longer face automatic sanctions. The results are expected later today. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party accused the M5S of hypocrisy in its apparent volte-face, saying the new code was meant as a shield for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi who is facing a possible probe into appointments.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft