Man dies of meningitis in Rome (3)

Rome, January 2 - A 50-year-old man died of meningitis in a Rome hospital Monday. The Alatri native had a non-contagious form of the disease. The hospital said the number of deaths from meningitis was "stable". The man was rushed to Rome's Umberto I hospital from a hospital in his native village between Rome and Naples with a very high fever on New Year's Eve. He is the latest in a string of meningitis deaths in Italy.