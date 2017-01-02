Cerca

114 migrants saved in Med

Most from Senegal, Equatorial Guinea

114 migrants saved in Med

Rome, January 2 - An international rescue ship saved 114 migrants in the Mediterranean on the night between Sunday and Monday, sources said Monday. The group included six women and 22 minors, 16 of them unaccompanied, including three small children. Most of the migrants were from Senegal and Equatorial Guinea, but some from Uganda, Mali and Ivory Coast.

