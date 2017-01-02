Wind Tre becomes operational

Milan, January 2 - Wind Tre, a major new Italian telecoms group, was born Monday from the merger of H3G and Wind Telecomunicazioni. The new group has 31 million customers including 2.7 million served by landlines. "A great market challenge is starting, an important stage of development for the digital economy," said CEO Maximo Ibarra. Wind Tre will invest seven billion euros in digital infrastructure in Italy in the coming years, he said.