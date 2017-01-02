Turin probe into ISIS proselytism (2)

Turin, January 2 - Turin prosecutors are probing Web-posted material in favour of ISIS on possible charges of proselytism, judicial sources said Monday. Specifically, the case posits the charge of "enrolment with the purpose of international terrorism". Those who spread the material allegedly wanted to recruit people ready to commit acts of violence. Italy is on high alert after the recent terror attack that killed 12 including an Italian in Berlin.
