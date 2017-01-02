2017 diaries hit bookstores

Rome, January 2 - Bookstore shelves are currently stocked with 2017 diaries including classing offerings and trendier options. Models on sale range from the 'Libridinosa', which lists every day the birthday and words of a great writer, to the Family Life Book, a perfect planner to manage a work schedule, expenses and holidays. Classics include over 60 variations of the Moleskine diaries and planners, as well as the Smemoranda and Comics versions to plan everyday life with irony. The Piquadro and Mont Blanc vie for elegance while Legami and Alpha Edition are a colorful option. The Agenda della Luna diary is inspired by nature and Pensa Positivo (think positive) hails the power of positive thinking in 2017. The VegaAgenda is dedicated to vegans and I Luoghi della Bellezza (the places of beauty) is for art lovers.