Turin post-office cashpoint attacks in terror probe (2)

Turin, January 2 - A probe into three unexploded bombs placed at post-office cashpoints in Turin last year is pursuing the possible charge of terrorism, investigators said Monday. They said the bombs, planted in April, June and November, were inspired by an anarchist pamphlet, The Skies Are Burning, posted on the Web in 2015. In the pamphlet, the Italian post office is accused of helping "the machine" of migrant expulsions by "placing at their disposal the charter flights of their airline, Mistral Air". Other bombs were placed in Genoa and Florence, but in those cases anarchist groups explicitly claimed responsibility.
