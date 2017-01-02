Cinema: La La Land triumphs at Capri, Hollywood

Capri, January 2 - Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land won the best picture award at the 21st edition of the Capri, Hollywood Film Festival Monday. The musical got six prizes in all including best actress, Emma Stone, best cast, best photography, by Linus Sandgren, best score, by Justin Hurwitz, and best song, City of Stars, sung by Stone's co-star Ryan Gosling.