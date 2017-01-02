Cinema: La La Land triumphs at Capri, Hollywood

Capri, January 2 - Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land won the best picture award at the 21st edition of the Capri, Hollywood Film Festival Monday. The musical got six prizes in all including best actress, Emma Stone, best cast, best photography, by Linus Sandgren, best score, by Justin Hurwitz, and best song, City of Stars, sung by Stone's co-star Ryan Gosling.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso