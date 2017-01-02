Banco BPM debuts on Milan stock exchange

Milan, January 2 - Shares in lender Banco BPM on Monday debuted on the Milan stock exchange gaining 3.05% to 2.36 euros in early trading. Stocks in the bank created from the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) that became effective yesterday were subsequently suspended for excess volatility and later soared 6.4% to 2.43 euros in mid-morning trading.