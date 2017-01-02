Banco BPM debuts on Milan stock exchange

Milan, January 2 - Shares in lender Banco BPM on Monday debuted on the Milan stock exchange gaining 3.05% to 2.36 euros in early trading. Stocks in the bank created from the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) that became effective yesterday were subsequently suspended for excess volatility and later soared 6.4% to 2.43 euros in mid-morning trading.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso