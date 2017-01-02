Italy takes up duty presidency of G7

Rome, January 2 - On January 1, 2017 Italy took up the duty presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), the association of the world's seven most industrialised nations. This year's G7 summit will be in the Sicilian city of Taormina on May 26-27.
