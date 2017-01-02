Elections not taboo but rules first says Mattarella

Rome, January 2 - Elections are not a "taboo" but first a new election law must be drawn up to harmonise those for the House and the Senate, President Sergio Mattarella said in his New Year address. Mattarella also called for firmness to be combined with a welcoming approach on migration.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso