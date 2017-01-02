Tenderness virtue of the strong says pope

Vatican City, January 2 - Tenderness is "a virtue of the strong," Pope Francis said in a New Year's Day homily in St Peter's Square Sunday. "There's no need to mistreat others," the pope told thousands of well-wishers on a brisk but sunny day.
