Leftovers worth 500,000 euros from New Year's Eve - survey

Rome, January 2 - Leftovers from New Year's Eve parties were worth approximately half a million euros this year, according to an Ixè survey commissioned by farmers' association Coldiretti out on Monday. The poll found that a growing number of families use leftovers for subsequent meals for both economic and ethical reasons. A reported 33% of households cut down waste in 2016 and 25% said they had completely eliminated leftovers, the survey found. Only 7% said they had more leftovers last year while 31% said they had maintained the same level as the previous year.