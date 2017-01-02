Italians ring in New Year amid security, terror alerts

Rome, January 2 - Italians rang in the New Year amid high security and terror alerts. Some 184 people were hurt by fireworks, down on last year, with 54 in Campania and 48 in Naples, as usual the biggest site of mayhem. No one was killed but the number of children injured rose to 48 from 35 last year. The first birth of the year was in Cagliari, a girl named Nicole.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Vd Ft
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso