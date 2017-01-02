Italians ring in New Year amid security, terror alerts

Rome, January 2 - Italians rang in the New Year amid high security and terror alerts. Some 184 people were hurt by fireworks, down on last year, with 54 in Campania and 48 in Naples, as usual the biggest site of mayhem. No one was killed but the number of children injured rose to 48 from 35 last year. The first birth of the year was in Cagliari, a girl named Nicole.