Italians dodge Istanbul terror massacre

Rome, January 2 - A group of young Italians managed to dodge the hail of gunfire that killed 39 in an Istanbul night club on New Year's Eve. The three men from Modena, a man from Palermo and a woman from Brescia threw themselves onto the floor and escaped with a few scrapes and bruises, they told Italian media.
A Potenza «L'anno che verrà»
ospiti d'eccezione in diretta Rai
Amadeus conduce e Teo Teocoli...
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Bari, la piazza saluta il 2017. Botti, saltano due mani Video Foto
In Puglia Tania Missoni e Michele Placido
A Cellino la Lecciso