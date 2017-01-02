New Year sales kick off in Sicily, Basilicata (2)

Rome, January 2 - New Year sales kicked off early in Sicily and Basilicata Monday ahead of their start across Italy on January 5. Retail group Confcommercio said each Italian household will spend an average 344 euros in the sales. With purchases of clothes, shoes and accessories leading the way, the sales should reap a total of 5.3 billion euros, it said. "After a so-so Christmas, hope now turns to the sales," said Confcommercio Vice President Renato Borghi. But they won't be boom sales. Our estimate is that Italians will spend on average like last year". Another retail group, Confesercenti, estimated that each of the 14.6 million households set to buy in the sales would spend an average 337 euros.