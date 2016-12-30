Vatican releases 2016 Pope retrospective on YouTube

Vatican City, December 30 - The Vatican on Friday released a video on its YouTube channel titled "2016: A Year with Pope Francis", highlighting some of the pontiff's most important events and travels during the Jubilee Year of Mercy. Some of Pope Francis's historic moments from the past year featured in the video include a visit to Rome's Synagogue, a meeting with Russian Orthodox bishop Patriarch Kirill in Cuba, a visit to Auschwitz, and the canonisation of Mother Teresa.