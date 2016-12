Italian prisons house 39 for terrorism, report says

Rome, December 30 - Italian prisons currently house 39 people incarcerated for international terrorism, according to a report by Italy's prison administration (DAP) on radicalisation and proselytism in Italian prisons, reviewed by ANSA on Friday. "Currently those detained in prison for the crime of international terrorism, among the 179 being tracked, are 39, of whom 3 have definitive convictions, 6 are defendants on appeal, 2 are defendants awaiting a decision by the high Court of Cassation, and 26 are defendants awaiting a first trial or sentencing," the report said. The prisoners are being held in various Italian prisons and include four women.