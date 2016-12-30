Soccer: Luiz Adriano set to leave Milan for Spartak Moscow

Milan, December 30 - AC Milan has agreed terms with Spartak Moscow to sell its Brazil striker Luiz Adriano to the Russian club, sources said Friday. All that stands in the way of the announcement of the move is a medical which the 29-year-old will have shortly, they said. Luiz Adriano joined Milan from Shakhtar Donetsk 18 months ago and has scored six goals in 34 appearances for the seven-time European champs. He has four Brazil caps, going back to 2014.