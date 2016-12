Family-support budget measures to take effect Jan 1

Rome, December 30 - Regional Affairs Minister Enrico Costa on Friday said a package of budget measures in support of families and new births will go into effect on January 1, with 600 million euros allocated in 2017 and 700 million euros beginning in 2018. The measures include an 800-euro cheque for new mothers "to help with initial expenses" that can be requested starting in the seventh month of pregnancy, as well as childcare vouchers.