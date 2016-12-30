We'll do great things in 2017 - Raggi (2)

Rome, December 30 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi told the press at a New Year's greeting session Friday that she was "sure we'll do great things in 2017, and I ask you to help us recount them." Raggi said "Rome needs someone to do things and someone who recounts them". Raggi, Rome's first woman mayor, has come under fire for alleged inaction since her landslide victory in June. Her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) recently moved to curb her independence after a string of graft probes and controversial hirings. She is not under investigation for wrongdoing.
