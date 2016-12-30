Three, including two teens, arrested in Bari for robbery

Bari, December 30 - Police in the southern city of Bari on Friday arrested three young men, including two teens, for an armed robbery at a supermarket the previous day. The teens are aged 16 and 17 while the third suspect, identified as Cosimo Profeta, is 18. A fourth suspect is on the run, investigators said. The suspects are accused of breaking into a supermarket armed with guns and stealing 600 euros in cash.
