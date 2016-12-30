Suspected meningitis death in Naples (2)

Naples, December 30 - A 46-year-old man died in Naples overnight after suffering a high fever and he is suspected to have died of meningitis, the latest in a rash of cases sweeping Italy. It would be the second case near Naples this week after an 18-year-old died Wednesday at Castellammare di Stabia. The body is now in the morgue at the southern Italian city's Policlinico university hospital. It has yet to be decided if the autopsy will take place there, or somewhere else.