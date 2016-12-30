Colosseum, Circus Maximus under close New Year watch (2)

Rome, December 30 - The Colosseum and the Circus Maximus will be under close watch on New Year's Eve as crowds assemble for events starting at 22:30 in the area, according to a security plan drawn up by police chief Nicolò d'Angelo. There will be five stop points granting access to area under surveillance, the plan says. Italy is on high security alert following the December 19 terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market which killed 12 people including one Italian.