Rome

Soccer: Talks on Roma stadium continuing says Raggi (2)

'Important project for city' says mayor

Rome, December 30 - Talks between Rome city council and AS Roma soccer club on building a stadium for Roma in the south of the city are continuing, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Friday, reversing her previous opposition and calling it "an important project for the city". Raggi tweeted while meeting officials and developers involved in the project. The mayor recently met AS Roma President James Pallotta on on the stadium plan. "It was an excellent meeting, really excellent," said Pallotta, who had already garnered Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti's support for the project. "We discussed certain things, spoke of the project, of what we have been working towards for four years. It went well. They know it is important and we know it too", said the Boston tycoon, who confirmed that the ground-breaking would be this winter and the stadium would be unveiled in 2019. "The meeting went well, I'd say," said Raggi. Asked if they had spoken about a possible reduction in the stadium's size, she said, "we'll talk about the more technical aspects next week". In 2014 the club unveiled their plans to build a swanky new 52,000-capacity stadium in the southern Tor di Valle area of the Italian capital. The project for the new stadium, which will also be home to shops, bars and conference facilities, includes facilities for music and entertainment, including a 500-person stage in a Roma-themed restaurant, a 5,000-seat outdoor amphitheater and a 13,000-seat amphitheater.

