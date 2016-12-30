INAIL pledges 21 mn for disabled

Rome, December 30 - Italian work-related accidents and illness agency INAIL said Friday it has pledged 21.2 million euros to help disabled people work in 2017. Funding will go to eliminating architectural barriers in the workplace, to adapt offices and for training, INAIL said. The agency is also releasing instructions for the implementation of regulations approved in July to help employers hire disabled people and assist employees who have work-related accidents or have a work-related illness.