Amri acted as lone wolf in Italy - Minniti

'No detail being neglected' says interior minister

Rome, December 30 - Berlin attacker Anis Amri "acted as a lone wolf ever since he came to Italy" as a Tunisian migrant in 2011, Interior Minister Marco Minniti told Sky Friday, ruling out a terror network linked to him in Italy. "Investigations are ongoing and I can assure Italians that no detail is being neglected," Minniti went on. Stressing that anti-terror action was "intense", Minniti said this was shown by "the 132 expulsions carried out since 2015". The minister also underscored that the neutralisation of Amri - shot dead by police near Milan on December 23 - "is proof that the system of controlling the territory is working". He noted that Amri was stopped at a police checkpoint in the town of Sesto San Giovanni.

