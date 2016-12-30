Use of vouchers up 26.3% in 2016

Rome, December 30 - A reported 145 million vouchers for occasional work have been sold in 2016, up 26.3% on the previous year, trade union UIL said Friday. The majority of vouchers, or 64%, were sold in the North (93.2 million) while the remaining 36% were sold in central Italy (26.3 million) and in the South (25.8 million). Milan was the city where the largest number of vouchers were sold (9.8 million), followed by Turin (5.6) and Rome (5.1).