Positive growth prospects in coming months - ISTAT (3)

Rome, December 30 - ISTAT said Friday its indicator saw positive signs of growth in the coming months. It pointed to recent improvements in the manufacturing sector and in consumer confidence. Italy is struggling to boost a timid recovery from its longest postwar recession. ISTAT said "the indicator anticipating economic activity has registered a recovery, delineating positive prospects in the pace of growth of the economy over the coming months" It stressed that "in the manufacturing sector, there has been registered both an increase in orders in October (+0.9% with respect to the previous month) and an improvement in confidence in December". ISTAT added: "for consumers, too, an improvement has been seen in confidence in the month of December".
Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo
Spopola in Rete
«Malena la pugliese»