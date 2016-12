L'Aquila student grants to be named after Berlin victim

Rome, December 30 - The government will set up student grants at the University of L'Aquila in Abruzzo in the name of Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, the Italian slain in the July 19 Berlin terror attack, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told her parents at their home in the nearby town of Sulmona Friday. The grants will also be available in the Sulmona annexe of L'Aquila University, the premier said.