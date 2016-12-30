Red tape costs 30 bn a year - CGIA

Rome, December 30 - Red tape costs Italy 30 billionn euros a year, the CGIA think tank said Friday. If all Italy's public administrations and civil services were efficient, it would boost GDP by 2%, CGIA said. There is a persistently large efficiency gap between the better-performing North and the underpar South, it said. photo: Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia
