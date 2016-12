Milan bourse dropped 9.6% in 2016

Milan, December 30 - The Milan bourse lost 9.6% on the FTSE Italia All Share index and 9.68% on the FTSE Mib this past year, Borsa Italiana said Friday. The overall capitalisation of listed companies fell to 524.9 trillion euros, or 31.8% of GDP, from 567.6 trillion at the end of 2015 (34.8% of GDP) despite firms' collecting 6.1 billion euros in IPOs or capital hikes.