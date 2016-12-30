Gentiloni meets parents of Italian slain in Berlin

Sulmona, December 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Friday met with the parents of the Italian slain in the December 19 terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Gentiloni, who was recently unable to attend Fabrizia Di Lorenzo's funeral, visited her parents at their home in this Abruzzo town. Di Lorenzo, 31, was among the 12 victims of terror truck attacker Anis Amri, a Tunisian who was shot dead by Italian police near Milan on December 23.