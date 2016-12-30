No Amri contacts in Milan - police chief (2)

Milan, December 30 - Italian police have found no evidence that Berlin Christmas market truck attacker Anis Amri had contacts in Milan or the surrounding area, Milan police chief Antonio de Iesu said Friday. "I know the fact that the lorry left from the Milan area and that the suspected terrorist returned to the area may look like the closing of a circle, but in fact it only looks like an accident," he said. Tunisian Amri killed 12 people in the German capital on December 19 before being shot dead by police near Milan December 23.