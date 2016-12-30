Suspected meningitis death in Naples

Naples, December 30 - A 46-year-old man died in Naples overnight after suffering a high fever and he is suspected to have died of meningitis, the latest in a rash of cases sweeping Italy. It would be the second case near Naples this week after an 18-year-old died Wednesday at Castellammare di Stabia.
