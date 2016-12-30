Over 700 kg illegal fireworks seized in Rome

Rome, December 30 - Italian police on Friday seized some 715 kg of illegal fireworks in separate operations around Rome. Two days ago the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) lifted Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's New Year's Eve fireworks ban. Five people were cited while the over 12,000 fireworks seized were taken away to be destroyed. In Ferrara police stopped four huge fireworks consignments heading for four different regions.
