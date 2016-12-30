Abdallah Regeni report known to Rome prosecutors since Sep

Rome, December 30 - Rome prosecutors learned about the police report made by the leader of an Egyptian street vendors' union against Italian researcher Giulio Regeni before he was abducted, tortured and murdered in January on September 9, sources said Thursday. The news of the report by Mohamed Abdallah was announced in a joint statement issued following a meeting with Egyptian prosecutors, the sources added. The video of the last meeting between Regeni and Abdallah on December 7, 2015, is also contained in the Rome prosecution documents. The sources also denied reports that Regeni can be seen asking the union leader for money. On the contrary, Regeni allegedly presented a project to obtain 10,000 Egyptian pounds in favour of street vendors. The means of obtaining the funding were allegedly not in violation of current law.