Cerca

Rome

New Year's fireworks damage environment, health – studies

5,000 animals die each year, WWF says

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, a centinaia festeggianoVigilia prigionieri sull'IntercityLa denuncia: senza cibo e acqua
25.12.2016

Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»

palco per lo show di capodanno a Potenza
27.12.2016

Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 10 arresti Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
28.12.2016

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda

messa per il boss a Grumo, invito del parroco
26.12.2016

Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo

Studentessa «impiccata» nel sottopassaggio: è giallo
23.12.2016

Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi
27.12.2016

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale
25.12.2016

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto
27.12.2016

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il tour pattumiera dopo la movida della Vigilia
25.12.2016

Bari, ecco il tour pattumiera
dopo la movida della Vigilia
Fb, il nostro video virale.«Vergogna»

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena
28.12.2016

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale
23.12.2016

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale

New Year's fireworks damage environment, health – studies

Rome, December 29 - The firecrackers and fireworks used in traditional Italian New Year's celebrations have a damaging effect on human and animal health and the environment, it emerged on Thursday. A study published by the Atmospheric Environment shows how the level of small particulate matter in the atmosphere increases by 42% during July 4 Independence Day celebrations in the United States. Another study by the Institute of environmental assessment in Barcelona, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, has instead found that firecrackers and fireworks release metallic particles linked to their colour. "This poses a threat to health with more acute effects on people suffering from asthma or cardiovascular problems," the authors wrote. Similarly, a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Studies found that respiratory diseases treated by a hospital rose by 113% after a day of fireworks. Meanwhile, the World Wildlife Fund estimates that 5,000 animals die each year from fireworks-related causes. In 80% of cases the victims are wild or stray amnimals. "In addition to triggering fear, the noise generated by New Year's explosions often causes animals to lose their sense of direction, making them vulnerable to getting lost and/or run over," Italy's Anti Vivisection League said. Animals can also be injured or die from burns.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

30.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia