Carabinieri find archeological remains in abandoned suitcase

La Spezia, December 29 - Carabinieri police on Thursday found a number of valuable archeological remains hidden in a suitcase near a motorway bridge in the northern Liguria region. Some of the remains are said to date to the seventh century BC. They include an Etruscan kylix and a two-handled wineglass, a bronze pan from the Roman era, unguentaria (ointment holders), plates and other objects. The remains, which have been given an estimated value of at least 100,000 euros, were wrapped in newspaper dating to 1977 and stored in a suitcase hidden near the Magra river in Santo Stefano Magra. They were found by chance during a routine anti-drugs patrol on December 24. They will now go to Luni museum.
