Cerca

La Spezia

Carabinieri find archeological remains in abandoned suitcase

Some pieces date to 7th century BC

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, a centinaia festeggianoVigilia prigionieri sull'IntercityLa denuncia: senza cibo e acqua
25.12.2016

Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»

palco per lo show di capodanno a Potenza
27.12.2016

Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 10 arresti Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
28.12.2016

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda

messa per il boss a Grumo, invito del parroco
26.12.2016

Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo

Studentessa «impiccata» nel sottopassaggio: è giallo
23.12.2016

Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi
27.12.2016

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale
25.12.2016

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto
27.12.2016

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il tour pattumiera dopo la movida della Vigilia
25.12.2016

Bari, ecco il tour pattumiera
dopo la movida della Vigilia
Fb, il nostro video virale.«Vergogna»

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena
28.12.2016

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale
23.12.2016

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale

Carabinieri find archeological remains in abandoned suitcase

La Spezia, December 29 - Carabinieri police on Thursday found a number of valuable archeological remains hidden in a suitcase near a motorway bridge in the northern Liguria region. Some of the remains are said to date to the seventh century BC. They include an Etruscan kylix and a two-handled wineglass, a bronze pan from the Roman era, unguentaria (ointment holders), plates and other objects. The remains, which have been given an estimated value of at least 100,000 euros, were wrapped in newspaper dating to 1977 and stored in a suitcase hidden near the Magra river in Santo Stefano Magra. They were found by chance during a routine anti-drugs patrol on December 24. They will now go to Luni museum.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

30.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia