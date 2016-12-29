Rappers, pop stars to perform on New Year's Eve

Rome, December 28 - A number of outdoor concerts will be held across Italy to celebrate New Year's Eve. Singers to perform on Saturday will include Fedez, J-Ax and Fabio Rovazzi in the Puglia city of Bari, bands Stadio and Tiromancino in Naples and Marco Mengoni. Here are the main events scheduled on Saturday night: TURIN WITH PLANET FUNK AND MANGABOO - The first New Year's Eve celebration in the north-western city of Turin's central Piazza San Carlo to be organized with a public tender will include concerts by Planet Funk, rapper Ensi, Mangaboo, the Niagara band, Victor Kwality and Krakatoa Dj Set. Singer and song-writer Samuel from the Subsonica band is the artistic director of the event and will present songs from his new album. He is taking part in the Sanremo song festival next February. MARIO BIONDI IN MILAN - Milan's Piazza del Duomo will host a free concert with Mario Biondi and Annalisa. Other New Year's Eve events scheduled in the Lombardy region include concerts by Charlie and The Cast in Brescia's Piazza della Vittoria, DJs Andrea Alquati and Davide Monteverdi in Cremona's Piazza Stradivari and Daniele Silvestri in Piazza Sordello in Mantua, the 2016 Italian capital of culture. TIGHTROPE WALKERS IN GENOA - The northern port city of Genoa will celebrate with the Circumnavigando Festival to be held under a circus tent in the old port and a performance by tightrope walkers from the NoGravity4monks group on a steel wire at an altitude of 60 meters that is built to resemble "traditional" string instruments. DJs IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA - Performances in Bologna will include a house music concert by DJs Rou and Nas while DJ Lorenzo Rossi, son of Italian rock icon Vasco Rossi, will perform in Modena. In Parma, 1990s star Fatboy Slim will hold a concert while in Reggio Emilia The Swing Brothers' Sergio Caputo and Francesco Baccini will hold a concert. In the beach resort town of Rimini, Dj Skin will perform at the Galli Thetare, along with singer Francesco Renga in Piazzale Fellini. MENGONI IN FLORENCE - Florence's panoramic square Piazzale Michelangelo will host a free concert by Marco Mengoni while Mika's concert at the Opera Theater is already sold out. Open-air performances and initiatives have also been scheduled in other squares downtown and in the Scandicci district with a free concert by Nada and Motta. MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES AT ROME'S CIRCUS MAXIMUS AND TIBER FRONT - In Rome, celebrations will kick off at 10 pm at the Circus Maximus with two circus performances and Dj Sets. Shows on the bridges Ponte della Musica and Ponte della Scienza will kick off at 3 am on January 1. STADIO AND TIROMANCINO IN NAPLES - Concerts in the central Piazza del Plebiscito will include performances by bands Stadio and Tirmoancino and by Clementino, Franco Ricciardi, Valerio Jovine and Giulia Luzi. The stunning castle Castel dell'Ovo as of 1:30 am will be lit up by fireworks while the promenade will become a big open-air discoteque. ALVARO SOLER AND FRANCESCO FACCHINETTI IN CALABRIA - Catanzaro will host concerts by singer and song-writer Eman, the Opa Cupa band while Spanish song-writer Alvaro Soler will perform in Cosenza and Francesco Facchinetti in Crotone. 'THE YEAR TO COME' IN POTENZA - The southern city of Potenza will host a performance by presenter Amadeous, "L'anno che verrà" (the year to come), to be broadcast by the first and second channels of State broadcaster RAI starting at 9 pm. Matera, which hosted Raiuno's New Year's Eve celebrations last year - will offer concerts by the Dire Straits Legacy and other artists. FEDEZ, J-AX AND ROVAZZI IN BARI - Celebrations organized by Radionorba will take place in Bari's Piazza Prefettura with rappers Fedez, J-Ax and Jungle Brother and singer Fabio Rovazzi. NINO D'ANGELO AND LUCA CARBONI IN PALERMO - Nino D'Angelo will sing in Palermo's Piazza Giulio Cesare, along with Massimo Minutella with the Lab Orchestra. Singer Luca Carboni will perform in the central Piazza Politeama along with comedians Sergio Friscia and Roberta Giarruso. Singer Carmen Consoli will hold a concert in Catania with the Orchestra Notte della Taranta. GAZZE', DOLCENERA AND GUALAZZI IN SARDINIA - Singers to perfom in Sardinia on New Year's Eve will include Max Gazzè in Castelsardo, Raphael Gualazzi in Sassari, Dolcenera in Arzachena, Ron in La Maddalena and Povia in Fonni. Cagliari will host events in five different squares.