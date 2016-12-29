Peruvian woman 'serious' with meningitis (2)

Genoa, December 29 - A 34-year-old Peruvian woman affected by meningitis has been in critical condition in a Genoa hospital since the evening of Christmas Day, sources said Thursday. The woman, who lives in Chiavari near Genoa, was rushed to the Genoa hospital after being examined at the nearby town of Lavagna. Relatives and persons who have been in her house have been given prophylactic treatment. It is the latest in a string of cases across Italy.
Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo
Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo