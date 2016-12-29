AlmavivA Rome call centre folds, 1,600 sacked (3)

Rome, December 28 - AlmavivA Contact said Thursday last-minute industry ministry talks to avert 1,666 call centre job losses at its Rome facility had failed and the dismissal letters had already been sent out. Deputy Industry Minister Teresa Bellanova blamed the grass-roots RSU union for rejecting a deal already reached with a Naples branch. "RSU saw that deal as unacceptable and they therefore put more than 1,600 people out of a job," she said. The IT service provider said Wednesday it would be "legally and technically impossible" to conduct supplemental labor negotiations over the job losses. The company on December 22 reached an agreement with union representatives to avoid 843 layoffs in Naples. The deal was not signed by representatives for the company's Rome employees. "Supplemental bargaining (would be) utterly illogical," the company said Wednesday.